Cebu City reports 17 deaths after Tino

THE Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has confirmed a total of 30 casualties with 17 deaths in the city following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which caused widespread flooding, landslides, and destruction across several barangays.

According to the CCDRRMO situation report dated November 6, 2025, most of the fatalities were recorded in Barangay Bacayan, one of the areas hardest hit by flash floods and soil erosion.

The victims include elderly residents, young adults, and children who were unable to evacuate in time as floodwaters rose swiftly in their community.

Two unidentified victims were also recorded in Barangay Bacayan, while another was listed in Barangay Binaliw.

Additional deaths were confirmed in Saint Bernard, N. Bacalso Avenue (2 deaths) and C. Padilla Street, Barangay Oriental (1 death).

Several funeral homes have also coordinated with the city, including Rolling Hills (A.S. Fortuna), Cosmopolitan Lahug, Cosmopolitan Junquera, and Everlasting Nasipit, which are handling the remains of identified victims.

The term “casualties” refers to the total number of people affected by a disaster: those who are injured, missing, or confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, “deaths” (or fatalities) count only those individuals who have been officially confirmed deceased by authorities.

In other words, while all deaths are casualties, not all casualties are deaths. Some may be survivors who were injured or are still missing.

Authorities continue search and retrieval operations as parts of Cebu City remain affected by flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Tino. (CAV)