Cebu City reports alarming increase in rabies cases

AT LEAST 14 cases of rabies have been recorded in Cebu City as of the second quarter of 2024, only three cases short of the 17 rabies cases recorded in 2023.

The recorded cases have raised concerns among city veterinarians, who considering the matter “alarming” for nearly surpassing the number of cases last year.

In an interview on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Alice Utlang, head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries of Cebu City, said, “There are still months before December, and the data for this year is already high.”

Utlang reported that rabies cases have been identified in 11 barangays in Cebu City, including Lahug, Mabolo, Basak San Nicolas, Tisa, Cogon Pardo, Bulacao, Carreta, Tinago, Barrio Luz, Ermita and Zapatera. However, she did not provide specific numbers for each barangay.

Utlang criticized “irresponsible” pet owners who fail to vaccinate their dogs and urged all dog owners to vaccinate their pets against rabies to avoid a P2,000 penalty.

She said owners can schedule vaccinations through their barangay representatives, eliminating the need to visit the barangay health center.

“If you ask if there are vaccines for dogs, the Cebu City Government has. The problem is them, so we are appealing to our brothers and sisters if they have not yet vaccinated their dogs, let them call the barangay because there are people who will go from house to house for this,” Utlang said in Cebuano.

Utlang said if a dog tests positive for rabies, the penalty is P5,000.

Utlang also disclosed that intensive impounding efforts have contributed to the rise in cases.

She explained that when vaccinated dogs are impounded, it diminishes the “first line of defense” against rabid dogs on the streets.

To address the issue, Utlang suggested reducing the number of impoundments and announced plans to intensify vaccination efforts.

She said that in areas with rabies cases, they must vaccinate 80 percent of the dog population following the World Health Organization guidelines.

Utlang said they will implement the one-health program, where the City Veterinary and the City Health Department will work together to raise awareness about treating rabies cases. / AML