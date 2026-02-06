Cebu City reports no major damage so far amid Basyang

CEBU City authorities reported no major concerns amid the onslaught of Tropical Depression Basyang, but said minimal landslides may still occur in the coming days due to softened soil caused by recent rainfall.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the City Council’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee, said barangay and city responders remain vigilant, noting that the city is maintaining its red alert status to ensure sufficient manpower for rescue and emergency operations.

“Landslides are expected as the soil has softened, but these are not anticipated to be as severe as those experienced during Typhoon Tino, when there had been continuous rainfall prior to the storm,” Tumulak said.

Tumulak added that four mountain barangays earlier initiated evacuations in landslide-prone areas, particularly in locations previously affected by slope failures, but most evacuees have since returned home as conditions improved.

No injuries or major incidents have been reported so far, he said.

Cebu City is set to deploy rescue, clearing, and search-and-rescue teams to southern areas that bore the brunt of the storm.

Tumulak said barangay and city responders remain on full alert, with personnel already deployed and in place in their respective barangays to immediately respond to any emergency while the city maintains its red alert status.

He added that lessons learned from past typhoons have guided preparedness measures, and residents were advised to remain alert, monitor official advisories, and coordinate with barangay officials should conditions worsen. (CAV)