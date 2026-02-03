Cebu City residents voice fears over new CCLEX Guadalupe Ramp Project

A PLAN to extend the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) is facing strong pushback from local neighborhoods. The proposed Guadalupe Ramp Project, a 1.5-kilometer extension, aims to connect the famous bridge directly to the heart of Cebu City, but residents in its path fear they will lose their homes and history.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, families from Barangays Pasil, San Nicolas, and Ermita gathered to express their worries about being displaced.

What is the Guadalupe Ramp?

The project is designed to link the CCLEX bridge to the corner of C. Padilla and Tres de Abril streets.

The Goal: To create a "bypass" that lets drivers reach the airport from the south without getting stuck in Mandaue City or downtown traffic.

The Design: A 30-meter wide ramp that starts at ground level and rises on columns as it follows the Guadalupe River.

Why residents are worried

The project is currently in the "pre-approval" phase, but a recent survey has already identified 99 lots and 103 structures that would be affected. The community’s concerns include:

Loss of Ancestral Homes: Some families have lived in these houses for over 60 years and fear being moved to relocation sites far from the city center.

Community "Soul": The youth of Barangay Pasil fear the project will destroy the historical identity of their streets and local delicacies.

Vanishing Services: Several vital buildings—including barangay halls, day care centers, and sports complexes—sit right in the project's path.

Flooding Fears: Residents worry that putting massive pillars in the river will block water flow, making floods worse during heavy rain.

Legal and financial questions

Many residents are concerned about "just compensation," especially those who do not have formal land titles but hold tax declarations.

Lawyer Rosemarie Versoza, representing the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC), assured the public that no construction will start until environmental permits and city approvals are signed.

"Affected owners will receive offer letters... and owners have the right to reject these offers," Versoza said. She added that property valuations are expected to be higher than standard government rates.

The plan for relocation

While the private company is building the ramp, the Cebu City Government is responsible for finding new homes for displaced residents. The project proponents also promised to:

Restore Services: Rebuild or relocate any sports complexes and day care centers that are demolished.

Clean the River: Clear out trash and siltation to help prevent flooding in the area.

Maintain the Environment: Manage dust and noise pollution during the construction phase.

What happens next?

The project is currently waiting for an Environmental Compliance Certificate. There is no set start date for construction yet, as the city and the developers continue to negotiate with the affected families. For now, the youth of Barangay Pasil have launched a signature campaign, calling on Mayor Nestor Archival and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to stop the project.