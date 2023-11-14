Cebu City restaurant fire causes P1.2 million in damage

A FIRE that struck a restaurant at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in F. Ramos Street corner V. Ranudo Street, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Cebu City, caused P1.2 million in damage.

The fire was reported under first alarm at 11:27 a.m.

According to Marilyn Beriso, a worker at Lolo Pinoy Grill, she smelled burning rubber.

When she went out of the building, the fire had already progressed.

Fire Inspector Pier Angelo Abellana of the Cebu City Fire Office warned the public in a media interview to exercise caution, particularly if they own a grilling business, as dirt and oil might build up in the exhaust fan.

The exact cause of the fire is still being looked into, though. (With TPT)