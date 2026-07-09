‘Cebu City roadmap faces funding gap’

CEBU City’s 2035 development roadmap will depend heavily on outside funding as the city faces a P1.12-billion budget gap, two city councilors said.

Councilors Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa and Pablo II Labra welcomed Mayor Nestor Archival’s agenda, unveiled during his State of the City Address on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, but said the City Government will need support from the National Government, development partners and private investors.

The roadmap covers food security, water supply, flood control, environmental protection and traffic modernization.

Abellanosa said the plan was well-studied but would hinge on funding.

Labra said the City Council is ready to provide legislative support, especially on budget measures. He also backed Archival’s recognition of Oplan Pakigsandurot, a peace and order initiative involving residents, barangay officials, police and the Cebu City Government.

For Abellanosa, the City must improve revenue collection, including real property taxes. He said Cebu City’s schedule of market values has not been updated since 2005, despite a law requiring local governments to revise property assessments every three years.

Archival reported that the city generated P10.283 billion in revenue, while obligations for his “sustainable, smart and inclusive” vision reached nearly P11.404 billion as of June 30, 2026. / Mi Kizziah Reeve Tantog & Gervie Paluga, UP Cebu interns