Cebu City roads remain impassable as Tino leaves widespread damage

THE Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) reported that several major and barangay roads remain impassable as of 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, November 5, 2025, following the widespread damage brought by Typhoon Tino.

Based on their latest verification, the following city streets and national roads are still impassable due to landslides, flooding, or fallen debris:

1. Portion of Veteran’s Drive (Garaje, Busay)

2. Barangay Bridge at Buot-Taup

3. Barangay Road at Cantipla–Sudlon I

4. Barangay Road at Sip-ak, Sudlon I

5. Barangay Bridge at Lusaran

6. Barangay Road at Binaliw

7. Barangay Road at Pulangbato

8. Barangay Road at Budlaan

9. Barangay Road at Binaliw leading to Mabini and Paril

10. Barangay Road at Pamutan to Toong

11. Barangay Road at Sitio Campaca, Pamutan

12. Barangay Road at Sitio Lupa, Sapangdaku

13. Barangay Road at Sitio Biasong, Bonbon (open to motorcycles only)

14. Barangay Road at Sitio Awayan, Tabunan

15. Barangay Road at Sitio Batalyon, Cantipla (due to a fallen tree)

Authorities advised all motorists to avoid these areas and use alternative routes while road clearing operations remain ongoing.

CCTO and CCDRRMO teams, along with local barangay responders, continue to work round the clock to clear debris, restore road access, and ensure the safety of residents in affected mountain barangays.

Motorists and commuters are urged to stay updated through official advisories before traveling to upland areas. (CAV)