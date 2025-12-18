Cebu City rolls out free electric buses to ease holiday transport woes

WITH commuters enduring packed jeepneys and hours-long waits for rides during the holiday rush, the Cebu City Government will roll out four free electric bus services as an immediate response to mounting transportation difficulties.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the initiative was prompted by public clamor, particularly an open letter that circulated widely on social media and described the situation as a “transport emergency.”

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, December 18, 2025, Archival said the city-owned electric buses will operate from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight, or until all waiting passengers have been accommodated, with the service starting Thursday, December 18.

Of the four buses, two will ply the northern route up to Talamban, while two will serve the southern route until Bulacao.

The trips, Archival said, will depend on driver availability, as the deployment is being done on an initial and limited basis.

The northbound and southbound routes will both originate from downtown Cebu near City Hall, with schedules still being finalized by the city.

Each bus can accommodate around 60 to 80 passengers, and the free service will run until the New Year.

Priority will be given to persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and pregnant women, whom city officials said are most vulnerable during long waits and overcrowded trips.

The free bus service will focus on evening peak hours and will not yet cover the morning period, as buses are already assigned to regular daytime operations and morning deployment is still under study.

Archival said he ordered the immediate relief measure after reading the open letter posted online by Fidel Laurence Ricafranca, which detailed the daily struggles of commuters amid heavy traffic, limited transport options, and surging passenger demand during the holidays.

The letter lamented the lack of available rides, overcrowded jeepneys, and the rising cost of app-based transport services, urging the city government to mobilize its resources and provide free, reliable mass transportation during the Christmas season.

The decision followed internal discussions within the city government, including coordination with the Department of General Services, and a review of public feedback describing the situation as an emergency.

“This action reflects our commitment to governance that listens, responds, and remains open to communication, especially in times of urgent public need,” Archival said in the post of Cebu City News.

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Transportation, said he had not been formally briefed on the free bus ride plan prior to its announcement.

Pepito said it remains unclear whether the problem stems from a shortage of transport units or from traffic congestion that delays existing jeepney operations.

“I cannot yet give a conclusive opinion because I have not been briefed by the CCTO on what is really causing the problem on the ground,” Pepito said.

He added that based on his understanding, there are still many transport units operating.

He said the free buses could be effective if there is indeed a lack of available vehicles, though he acknowledged possible concerns from jeepney drivers, as the initiative may compete for passengers and affect their earnings.

Pepito also downplayed concerns that the buses would worsen traffic, noting that the number of units is limited.

“I don’t think it will add much to traffic. The buses are few, so I think it’s going to be okay,” he said.

Some commuters said the holiday season has tested their patience.

Edryll James Mauring, who commutes daily to Mambaling, said heavy traffic during the holidays is expected, but the combination of congestion and overcrowded rides has made commuting especially difficult.

Another commuter, Abby Jimenez, said it takes her around two hours to get home to Talamban and another two hours waiting for a ride.

“This season is not a holiday, it’s a holiday of traffic,” Jimenez said.

Pepito acknowledged that Cebu City’s transportation problems cannot be solved by short-term measures alone but stressed that immediate interventions are necessary while long-term transport reforms are still being pursued. (CAV)