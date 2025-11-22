Cebu City running out of time on trash

CITIES often view garbage collection as a routine logistical challenge, but in Cebu City, it has evolved into a standoff between diminishing land and accumulating waste. The situation exposes a critical paradox: despite court orders and closure mandates, the ghost of past dumpsites continues to haunt the present, threatening what officials now call a public health emergency.

While the world moves toward modern sustainability, Cebu City remains trapped in a cycle of burying trash, creating a “ticking time bomb” just kilometers away from densely populated communities.

Quick recap of the event

City Councilor Joel Garganera has issued a stark warning regarding the City’s waste management system, describing it as a “looming health crisis.” Speaking on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, the environment committee chairman highlighted the unresolved rehabilitation of the long-shuttered Inayawan dumpsite and the logistical failures exacerbated by recent weather. Garganera argued that the City is “running out of time” as waste piles up without a sustainable long-term solution.

Big picture context

The current crisis is the result of years of deferred action. The Supreme Court ordered the closure of the Inayawan Landfill in 2017, yet eight years later, the site remains unrehabilitated.

Garganera notes the landfill has operated more than 12 years beyond its useful life. This fits into a broader pattern where the City relies on land-intensive disposal methods rather than modernizing. Once a site is filled, the City historically seeks new land to expand into, a practice Garganera argues is obsolete in other countries where landfills are considered a “thing of the past.”

Why it matters

This is not merely an administrative delay; it is a direct threat to public safety and the environment.

Health Risks: The Inayawan pile, left uncontained, poses risks from decomposing chemicals and waste near residential areas.

System Fragility: The City’s reliance on specific, hard-to-reach disposal sites leaves the system vulnerable. When infrastructure fails — as seen recently — garbage collection slows down drastically, leaving trash to rot in neighborhoods.

Land Depletion: Continuing the current model means consuming more land for garbage storage, which is unsustainable for a growing metropolis.

Voices & perspectives

The warning

Councilor Garganera describes the Inayawan site vividly: “The Inayawan landfill is like a ticking time bomb.” He warns that the City is approaching a “point of no return” where damage could become irreversible.

The frustration

There is a sense of policy fatigue regarding the solution. “I moved heaven and earth to close the Inayawan landfill only to be answered by having another landfill,” Garganera said, criticizing the cycle of opening new dump sites.

The proposed solution

Garganera advocates for a shift in technology: “My perspective is on sustainability, which is what WTE [Waste-to-Energy] represents.”

The Inayawan deadlock

The failure to rehabilitate Inayawan stems from a complex mix of legal and contractual failures. A service provider was initially engaged to mine and restore the site, but the plan collapsed upon the discovery that the city was no longer the rightful owner of the land.

Consequently, the site has not undergone safe closure or rehabilitation despite the 2017 Supreme Court order. This legal limbo has left the garbage pile uncontained, allowing it to decompose unsafely.

Impact of severe weather

The fragility of the current system was exposed by the recent typhoon Tino.

Logistical Collapse: Damaged roads and landslide-prone slopes in mountain barangays have hampered collection trucks.

Reduced Efficiency: Barangays that previously made two to three trips to transport garbage can now manage only one, often at night.

Congestion: Rerouting trucks has caused severe congestion at the Binaliw Landfill, where vehicles now arrive simultaneously or struggle uphill, further slowing operations.

The sustainability argument

Garganera posits that the root problem is the method of disposal itself. He argues that landfills are land-intensive and unsustainable. His proposed alternative is the WTE approach.

While previous WTE proposals in the city have faced setbacks, Garganera insists that a science-based solution is urgent to prevent land depletion and offer a controlled waste-management system.

What to watch for

The immediate focus turns to the Department of Health and the Cebu City Health Department. Garganera has urged these agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of the current state of the landfill being used to quantify the health risks to residents.

Simultaneously, expect renewed legislative and public debate regarding the WTE proposal. As the “looming health crisis” becomes more visible, the pressure to abandon traditional landfills for modern technology will likely intensify.