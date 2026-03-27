Cebu City rushes to revive old wells

THE Cebu City Government is expediting the rehabilitation of traditional wells, locally known as “poso,” to strengthen water security ahead of the looming El Niño phenomenon, which threatens to deplete the city’s water supply.

During the third Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) Full Council Special Meeting on Thursday, March 26, 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival urged barangay officials to identify and restore existing but unused water sources, particularly in upland areas vulnerable to shortages.

Non-functioning wells

Archival called on village chiefs to submit a list of non-functioning wells so the city can allocate funds for their repair. He emphasized the need for early action, noting that El Niño conditions could cause water sources in mountainous barangays to dry up. These areas, he added, typically rely on water deliveries during prolonged dry spells.

However, the City currently operates only four water tanker trucks servicing both northern and southern districts, raising concerns about distribution capacity if drought conditions worsen.

Aside from rehabilitating wells, the city is also coordinating with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to establish centralized water access points in barangays with limited supply.

These designated areas will serve as communal water stations, with barangay officials tasked with managing and distributing water to residents.

The meeting brought together barangay captains, representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Cebu City office, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss preparedness measures and ensure coordinated action across sectors.

Archival said these combined efforts aim to cushion communities — especially those in upland areas —from the expected impact of the dry season. / CAV