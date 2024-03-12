Cebu City Sacleo: 2 nabbed, P3.8 million shabu seized

TWO persons were arrested and P3.8 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) in Cebu City on March 11 and 12, 2024.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Albert Kinn Devellirez Punay alias “Boss Yawa,” and John Rey Labra Tello, a high-value individual.

Punay was arrested in a buy-bust in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Labangon at around 11:24 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Labangon Police Station led by Police Lieutenant Raymart Rabanes and under the supervision of Major Eraño Regidor conducted the operation after receiving information about Punay’s involvement in illegal drug activity.

Seized from him were alleged shabu amounting to P408,000 and buy-bust money.

According to Regidor, Punay was recently released from the Cebu City Jail following a similar conviction.

However, he resumed peddling illegal substances.

At around 2:30 a.m. on the following day, Tuesday, Tello was also taken into custody by the operatives of Inayawan Police Station in Sitio Tugas, Barangay Cogon Pardo.

The suspect was found in possession of 505 grams of shabu, which has a standard drug price of P3.4 million.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In addition to the illegal substances, 29 people were detained as part of the police’s campaign against illegal gambling.

Eight arrest warrants were also served to people with pending cases in court. (AYB, TPT)