Cebu City safe from Verbena, but landslide risk remains high

CEBU City recorded zero casualties and no landslide incidents following the rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena, according to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the CCDRRMO committee, said the city achieved zero casualties because of the full cooperation of residents and barangay officials, who responded early to warnings and evacuation efforts.

“Na-achieve nato ang zero casualties tungod sa cooperation sa mga residente ug sa ilang barangays (We achieved zero casualties because of the cooperation of the residents and their barangays),” Tumulak said.

Although no landslides have occurred, Tumulak warned that several barangays remain high-risk as the ground is saturated with water, increasing the chances of soil movement, especially if the weather becomes hot later in the day.

The areas currently being monitored include: