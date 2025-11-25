Cebu City safe from Verbena, but landslide risk remains high

CEBU City recorded zero casualties and no landslide incidents following the rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena, according to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO).
Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the CCDRRMO committee, said the city achieved zero casualties because of the full cooperation of residents and barangay officials, who responded early to warnings and evacuation efforts.
“Na-achieve nato ang zero casualties tungod sa cooperation sa mga residente ug sa ilang barangays (We achieved zero casualties because of the cooperation of the residents and their barangays),” Tumulak said.
Although no landslides have occurred, Tumulak warned that several barangays remain high-risk as the ground is saturated with water, increasing the chances of soil movement, especially if the weather becomes hot later in the day.
The areas currently being monitored include:
Babag
Cantipla
Sudlon 1
Binaliw
Guba
Lusaran
Paril
“Mo-landslide gyud na kung ma-initan ang yuta. Saturated kaayo ang ground karon (A landslide will really occur once the soil heats up. The ground is very saturated right now),” he said.
With the weather gradually improving, evacuees from various centers have begun returning to their homes, following clearance from barangay officials and disaster teams.
Tumulak reminded residents in high-risk zones to remain alert and to immediately report any signs of soil movement, cracks, or unusual ground changes.
Meanwhile, CCDRRMO teams continue to patrol upland areas and provide assistance to families who have yet to return home. (CAV)