Cebu City scholars face allowance delays amid P200 million budget gap

THOUSANDS of scholars in Cebu City have yet to receive their school allowances due to a funding shortfall and processing delays, affecting their ability to cover daily expenses.

A gap of about P200 million, combined with slow billing from partner schools, has delayed payments under the Cebu City College Scholarship Program (CCCSP).

Budget gap delays payments

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, officials said the program requires about P550 million but was allocated only P340 million in the 2025 budget.

The shortfall has made it difficult to release allowances on time.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. raised the issue after students reported not receiving their first-semester allowances for the 2025–2026 school year.

37,000 students affected

Education consultant Joy Augustus Young said about 37,000 scholars are affected by the delays.

He said students rely on the allowances for transportation, food and school-related expenses.

Young added that delays are also caused by processing requirements. Since allowances are released through a payroll system, the city must verify student lists before funds can be disbursed.

Delays linked to school submissions

Processing times depend on how quickly partner schools submit billing documents.

Smaller schools have completed submissions faster, while larger institutions with more scholars, such as the University of Cebu and Cebu Eastern College, have taken longer.

“Those who submit first will be given whatever funds are available immediately,” Young said.

Reconciling past obligations

Some scholars have claimed they are owed allowances from previous semesters.

Young said the city is reviewing records, including about P58 million in unpaid obligations from an earlier term, to determine valid claims.

He added that budget constraints stem partly from timing. When a new administration assumed office in July 2025, the annual budget had already been approved.

Additional funding requires supplemental budgets, which take time to process.

Funds now being processed

On March 17, the CCCSP office said it had been authorized to use part of the 2026 budget to cover pending allowances.

Processing is now underway, with officials aiming to release payments to affected scholars.