Cebu City schools to lead drive vs. waste

CEBU City schools are central to a new local government push to reduce waste sent to the city’s congested landfill.

Starting in February 2026, the City Government will enforce a strict “no segregation, no collection” policy throughout the city. The initiative relies heavily on the participation of more than 120,000 students to sort their daily trash output at the source before government trucks collect it.

The big question

Why is the City reviving strict sanitation enforcement now and how does the education sector fit into the solution?

Logistical triggers; landfill congestion

The push for the policy stems from a reported crisis in waste disposal logistics. Mayor Nestor Archival reported that the City is grappling with severe congestion at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw. The situation worsened after typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) affected the area on Nov. 4.

Damage to a bridge in Barangay Bacayan forced garbage trucks to divert to a narrower, muddy road through Barangay San Jose. This route change reduced the number of daily trips trucks could make to the landfill from two to one, causing garbage to pile up in the city. To mitigate this, the city aims to drastically reduce the volume of waste transported to Binaliw by ensuring only residual waste is collected.

Student involvement

City officials identified schools as a major source of daily refuse. Students in Cebu City generate an estimated 60 tons of garbage every day. Under the new plan, schools are tasked with teaching students how to properly separate biodegradable waste from residual waste.

“Schools are critical partners in this effort,” Archival said. “We hope students will not only practice segregation themselves but also encourage their families to do the same.”

The Local School Board and school supervisors have been directed to implement these practices at the grassroots level. By instilling these habits in the younger generation, the city hopes to create a sustainable culture of waste management that extends into households.

Operational timeline

The City has established a phased schedule to allow residents and institutions to adapt before strict penalties apply. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, the City will conduct information dissemination campaigns and issue warnings.

An initial implementation period follows from Jan. 16 to Jan. 30, serving as a trial run. By Feb. 1, the “no segregation, no collection” rule will take full effect.

During the initial phases, the focus is on orientation. “This is more of a warning for now,” the mayor said, adding that specific citation mechanisms and penalties are still being finalized. However, starting in February, unsegregated waste will be left behind by collectors.

Sorting mechanics and collection

The Department of Public Services (DPS) will manage the collection based on waste type. The tentative schedule assigns Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the collection of biodegradable waste.

Green trucks will be assigned to collect biodegradables, while organic waste from mountain barangays will be diverted to compost pits rather than the landfill. Recyclable items, such as plastic bottles, are intended for recycling or use as aggregates in road asphalting projects. Consequently, only residual waste — non-recyclable and non-biodegradable items — should remain for landfill disposal.

Legal foundation

While the current enforcement is a response to recent logistical issues, the legal requirement for segregation is not new. The policy is grounded in City Ordinance 2031, passed in 2004, and Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

These laws mandate segregation at the source and assign responsibility to local government units. Previous administrations attempted to enforce these rules, but implementation was inconsistent, often reverting to mixed collection to address immediate sanitation concerns. The City Council is currently proposing amendments to strengthen the ordinance, including stepped fines and potential jail time for repeat violators.

Implications for the community

The policy requires immediate behavioral changes from residents, business owners and government employees. City Hall offices are the first required to install segregation bins. Barangay environmental officers will eventually be responsible for apprehending violators.

Successful implementation would result in reduced hauling costs for the City and extended lifespan for the Binaliw landfill. However, Archival acknowledged the challenges ahead.

“This will be difficult but we will push for it,” he said. / EHP