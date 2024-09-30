Cebu City schools urged to check buildings after earthquake

CEBU City’s Office of the Building Official (OBO) has urged the schools to inspect their buildings after an earthquake that occurred on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

OBO head Florante Catalan told reporters in an interview on Monday, September 30, at the Abellana National School that when an earthquake occurs, school engineers should inspect the school structures and forward their findings to the OBO.

He said that copies of the reports should include certification, indicating that the school buildings are safe.

During their inspection at the Abellana National School, Catalan said no cracks were seen on the beams or columns of the school.

In cases where cracks are found, Catalan said they will evaluate whether it is dangerous or not.

He added they will assess the crack's depth.

He said the OBO has a structural engineer and consultant, assuring Cebuanos that they need not to worry.

Catalan said the OBO sent six teams to inspect all the schools within Cebu City throughout the day. (JPS)