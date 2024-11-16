Cebu City seeks new deal with terminated security agency

Cebu City is seeking to settle a legal dispute with its former security agency by proposing a compromise agreement that will allow the agency to fulfill its remaining two years on a previously terminated contract, despite a court ruling in the City’s favor earlier this year.

In a letter to the City Council on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, the City Legal Office (CLO) said the provisions of a proposed compromise agreement with GDS Security Agency Inc. comply with legal standards and regulations.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao had proposed the resolution on Sept. 11, 2024, for then acting mayor and now Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to sign on behalf of the City Government the compromise agreement with GDS Security Agency Inc., but the proposed resolution was referred back to CLO for further review.

In its second legal opinion, the CLO cited Republic Act (RA) 9814, or the Government Procurement Reform Act, and RA Act 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, stressing that both laws encourage resolving disputes amicably.

The City Government has a pending civil case filed by GDS against former mayor Michael Rama with a petition for certiorari and injunction with urgent prayer for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or writ of preliminary injunction before the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City.

The CLO, in its previous legal opinion, stated that there is no legal impediment for Garcia to sign the Compromise Agreement provided the City Council has authorized it.

The GDS is the predecessor of the current JDA Security Agency in providing security guards in the City Hall premises.

GDS Security Agency Inc. held a three-year contract with the city from September 2022 to August 31, 2025, with an option for annual renewal. However, the previous administration terminated the contract on November 1, 2023, years before its expiration, and replaced GDS with JDA Security Agency on November 16, 2023.

The termination of GDS Security Agency’s contract was attributed to poor performance, a violent incident between a security guard and a City Hall employee in July 2023, and the illegal storage of firearms by the agency’s personnel at City Hall during the Commission on Election’s gun ban.

In a previous report by SunStar Cebu, GDS owner Marjorie Sun-Ng accused the city government of illegally terminating their contract without any due process and claimed it was politically motivated.

During the Council’s regular session on Nov. 13, 2024, Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos questioned why the city has to enter into a compromise agreement when it has won the said complaint.

In her corollary motion, the proposed resolution is referred back again to CLO for review, specifically to examine the latest updates on the complaint filed against the city.

De los Santos said that on June 24, 2024, the Cebu City Regional Trial Court dismissed the petition of the GDS in favor of the Cebu City Government.

Compromise Agreement

The proposed compromise agreement allows both parties to resume the multi-year contract for security services, with a maximum duration of three years, subject to annual renewal.

The compromise agreement will also allow GDS to serve the remaining two years of its contract under the same terms and conditions.

Both parties shall also waive whatever rights and/or claims or counterclaims they may have against each other, which the compromise agreement shall constitute the full and final settlement of this case.

The GDS will also dismiss the case against all respondents.

On Sept. 7, 2024, Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. proposed revamping the City’s Civil Service Unit (CSU) instead of hiring a third-party security agency.

Alcover, whose responsibilities include overseeing City Hall’s internal security, earlier found out that the CSU was unable to maximize its mandate.