Cebu City seeks no-fly zones for Sinulog, Fiesta Señor

THE Cebu City Government has requested the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) to impose temporary no-fly zones during the 2026 Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival to bolster security.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said the restrictions will cover the seaborne and solemn processions on Jan. 17 and the grand parade on Jan. 18. Under the plan, only the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the City Government may operate drones for official monitoring.

The move is intended to prevent accidents as authorities expect larger crowds this year, Tumulak said. Unauthorized aerial devices may be disabled or confiscated by authorities. Accredited media organizations must secure Caap clearances in advance to use drones.

The city remains under blue alert status, with preparations currently 70 percent complete. While final routes are pending, the Solemn Foot Procession typically traverses Osmeña Blvd., General Maxilom Ave., and M.J. Cuenco Ave., passing landmarks like the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In neighboring Mandaue City, the National Shrine of Saint Joseph will host an overnight Traslacion of the Santo Niño on Thursday, Jan. 15. Shrine rector Fr. Ian Fel Balankig said the image will remain overnight for public veneration, beginning with a 9 a.m. welcome mass and concluding with a

4 a.m. farewell mass on Friday, Jan. 16.

To manage the influx of devotees, the Cebu City Transportation Office announced road closures and rerouting from Jan. 8 to 18. Affected areas include portions of Osmeña Blvd., D. Jakosalem St., P. Burgos St., and Magallanes St.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and comply with traffic personnel to ease congestion during the height of the celebrations. / CAV, ABC