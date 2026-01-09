Cebu City seeks temporary landfill site

Related: Binaliw landfill collapse kills worker

Mayor Nestor Archival said the city has formally sought the assistance of the DENR to help facilitate communication with landfill operators across Cebu, as authorities look for short-term solutions to prevent garbage from piling up on city streets.

“This is the discussion. We are informing DENR that we need your help,” Archival said, adding that the agency will reach out to landfill operators and assess possible sites.

Archival said landfills in Consolacion and Minglanilla have been suggested, but the concerned local government units have yet to agree. He said the request is limited to a temporary arrangement, allowing Cebu City to dump garbage for only around 15 days.

Cebu City generates about 500 to 600 tons of garbage daily, Archival said. He added that Binaliw landfill also receives waste from neighboring local government units, including Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and possibly Talisay City.

Search and rescue operations at the Binaliw landfill site are ongoing and are expected to continue until January 11. Authorities said operations will be conducted on a 24-hour basis during this period, after which retrieval operations will begin.

While waiting for a temporary landfill, the city is also exploring the establishment of a transfer station either in Inayawan or at the South Road Properties (SRP). However, Archival said the city will first secure the necessary permits and coordinate closely with the DENR before proceeding.

He said the DENR has expressed openness to granting a special permit, provided that a suitable site is identified and properly assessed.

“The DENR said that if there is a place, let us know so they can assess and evaluate and issue a special permit,” Archival said.

Archival stressed that the situation does not yet constitute a public health crisis, noting that garbage volume has not doubled. He acknowledged that waste generation may slightly increase during the Sinulog Festival but said this is expected to normalize after the celebrations.

The mayor said he could not immediately explain the high volume of garbage but emphasized that Cebu City is not the sole contributor to waste dumped at Binaliw, adding that proper procedures are being followed.

As a longer-term measure, Archival said the owner of the Binaliw landfill assured the city that the facility still has a remaining lifespan of three to four years. In the meantime, the city plans to reduce the volume of waste sent to the landfill by diverting biodegradable waste, estimated at around 300 tons daily, while recyclables such as plastics will no longer be dumped at the site.

He said these measures are necessary to manage waste effectively while operations at the Binaliw landfill remain limited. (CAV)