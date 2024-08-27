Cebu City seeks to reclaim lots

THE Cebu City Government is set to focus on the recovery of city-owned lots with revenue-generating income.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced this in a press conference at Casino Español on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Garcia said he created a task force for the recovery of city-owned lots to focus on regaining possession of properties that can still be utilized by the City Government.

Task force composition

The task force, which has already met five times, comprises representatives from various city offices including the City Administrator’s Office, City Legal Office, City Planning and Development Office, Land Management Office, City Treasurer’s Office, Department of General Services, City Engineering Office, Assessor’s Office, Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor, and the committee on infrastructure.

Garcia said that donated roads, particularly those already in public use but not yet officially transferred to City Hall ownership, will be part of the recovery efforts.

The acting mayor cited vacant lots in Beverly Hills as an example, stating that these lots, potentially worth P50,000-P80,000 per square meter, have been donated but not yet officially transferred to city ownership.

Garcia said these recovered properties could be used for parks, playgrounds, and other public purposes.

Last July 8, Garcia approved the creation of the task force following a recommendation by City Councilor Jerry Guardo. The initiative aims to document all transfers of ownership of donated lots to the City Government.

The recovery effort also includes properties seized by the City due to unpaid taxes, which by law must be auctioned with proceeds going to the city coffers. Unsold properties at auction are automatically donated to the City Government.

Garcia said unrecovered donated properties have hindered city development projects due to lack of proper documentation. One such project is the planned construction of high-rise buildings under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing program, which can proceed once city-owned lots are legally identified and transferred. / EHP