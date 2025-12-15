Cebu City seizes 25kg lechon

OFFICIALS from the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) confiscated on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, about 25 kilograms of pork lechon from a vendor at Carbon Public Market after inspectors found lapses in required permits and documentation.

DVMF head Dr. Alice Utlang said the seizure followed a routine post-abattoir inspection. Vendors are required to present proof that meat was sourced from a National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS)-accredited slaughterhouse and covered by a Meat Inspection Certificate (MIC).

Under national and local rules, meat sold without an MIC is classified as “hot meat” and is considered unsafe for public consumption, Utlang said.

The confiscated meat, seized last Sunday was immediately disposed of and buried to prevent contamination and counter persistent rumors of its resale or re-entry into the market.

Meat safety enforcement in Cebu City is anchored on Republic Act No. 10536, or Strengthening the Philippines’ Meat Inspection Code. This mandates the inspection of all meat intended for sale and authorizes the NMIS to accredit slaughterhouses nationwide.

At the local level, Cebu City Ordinance No. 2189 requires meat vendors, including lechon and barbecue sellers, to secure valid business permits, ensuring hogs are slaughtered only in NMIS-accredited facilities. Vendors must keep MICs readily available at their stalls, and food handlers must carry health cards.

Utlang said enforcement follows a three-stage process:

Ante-mortem inspection of live animals prior to slaughter.

Post-mortem inspection of carcasses, after which an MIC is issued if the meat passes standards.

Post-abattoir inspection in markets, supermarkets, and selected establishments.

The DVMF plans to intensify “Operation Hot Meat,” targeting illegally slaughtered animals and the sale of their meats and byproducts, particularly those coming from upland barangays.

Vendors found violating meat safety rules in public markets face a P5,000 fine per citation, Utlang said. Repeat offenders risk harsher sanctions, including the removal of vending privileges. Confiscated meat is not returned or resold.

“Even if the meat appears good or is already cooked, it is seized if the source cannot be traced,” Utlang explained. She clarified that enforcement is for public health, not revenue, responding to public criticism online that the seizures were revenue-driven.

Netizens have had mixed reactions, with some lamenting the strict permit and documentation rules as difficult for small sellers to navigate. Others commended the DVMF for implementing regulations for consumer safety.

Utlang, however, assured the public that monitoring will continue, especially during peak seasons when demand for lechon rises. Simultaneously, vendor education activities are being strengthened to improve compliance.