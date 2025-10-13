Cebu City sends aid to Davao Oriental quake victims

THE Cebu City Government has allocated around P232,000 to assist the affected communities following the twin earthquakes that struck Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, 2025, affecting around 125,000 families.

The City will also provide 34,000 bottles of water, food packs, and hygiene essentials to the victims.

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit at 9:43 a.m. on Friday, October 10, at 43 kilometers northeast of Manay, Davao Oriental, with a depth of 23 kilometers.

Later that evening, at 9:12 p.m., a second tremor with a magnitude of 6.8 occurred at 43 kilometers southeast of Manay, at a depth of 37 kilometers.

During a press conference on Monday, October 13, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced the assistance extended to Davao Oriental and northern Cebu.

“I was able to talk with the governor of Davao Oriental. He said that while the earthquake was strong, it was not as damaging as the one in Bogo City,” Archival said in Cebuano.

He added that he remains in coordination with officials in Davao Oriental to determine whether he needs to personally accompany the delivery of donations.

As of October 9, the Cebu City Government has already allocated around P7 million in aid to municipalities affected by the September 30, 2025 earthquake in northern Cebu.

Archival said the city aims to complete the distribution of relief goods to the northern towns by October 15, ensuring that all affected communities receive assistance by that date. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)