Cebu City set to declare state of calamity due to Tino

THE Cebu City Government is set to declare a state of calamity following the widespread flooding, landslides, and damage caused by Typhoon Tino, which displaced thousands of residents and rendered several major roads impassable.

The declaration will be tackled in a special session of the Cebu City Council later Wednesday, November 5, 2025, upon the recommendation of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC).

City Councilor Dave Tumulak said the move is necessary to fast-track relief operations, repair damaged infrastructure, and release emergency funds for affected barangays, particularly in upland and riverside areas severely hit by the storm.

As of Wednesday morning, the Incident Command Post (ICP) reported that at least 2,639 families from 51 barangays have evacuated to safer grounds. Many of these families are from flood-prone and landslide-prone communities in both the north and south districts.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) also confirmed that several roads remain impassable due to landslides, flooding, and fallen trees, disrupting mobility and relief distribution.

Alongside the calamity declaration, the City Council is expected to file a resolution urging the Department of Trade and Industry to implement a price freeze on basic goods and commodities in Cebu City to prevent overpricing amid the ongoing emergency. (CAV)