Cebu City sets 2026 Charter Day Bonus to zero amid P91-million deficit and COA warnings

FOR Cebu City’s 2026 annual budget, the city has deliberately allocated zero funds for the highly anticipated financial reward, leaving the line item under Personal Services in Annex A, page 41, entirely blank. Mayor Nestor Archival made the tough decision early in budget deliberations to protect the city from legal trouble and a growing financial deficit, according to Councilor Dave Tumulak, committee on budget chairman.

A Break from Tradition

Every February 24, Cebu City celebrates its establishment as a chartered city in 1937 under Commonwealth Act 58. The Cityoften grants its employees a bonus in line with the celebration.

Over the past few years, these cash incentives grew significantly. Records show employees received P15,000 each in 2023, P25,000 in 2024, and P35,000 in 2025.

In just one year, the City's total budget appropriation for these bonuses ballooned from P83,675,000 in 2024 to P139,020,000 in 2025.

Why the bonus was scrapped

On Wednesday, February 18, Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the budget committee, explained the decision to cut the funding. The main reason is strict warnings from the Commission on Audit (COA), which already flagged the City's 2023 and 2024 bonuses by issuing audit observation memoranda and notices of suspension.

Archival earlier warned that releasing more bonuses while these audit issues persist could force the government's hand into a formal disallowance. If that happens, workers would be required to return the money they received, and the officials who authorized the payments could face administrative liability.

Compounding these legal risks is a stark financial reality. From January to December 2025, Cebu City reportedly posted a P91-million deficit. With revenues under heavy pressure, the local government simply does not have the funds for additional expenditures.

Can workers get extra leave instead?

To recognize hardworking employees without spending cash the City does not currently have, Mayor Archival considered an alternative reward. He is planning to grant qualified personnel up to 10 days of additional leave credits.

However, this plan faces strict legal hurdles under Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular 41, series of 1998, known as the Revised Omnibus Rules on Leave. Under these rules, employees are strictly entitled to 15 days of vacation leave and 15 days of sick leave annually, plus up to three days of special leave privileges.

Civil Service rules do not authorize local chief executives to simply invent additional leave credits outside those established by law.

No quick fix in sight

Some workers held out hope that the City Council might pass a supplemental budget to fund the bonus later in the year. However, Tumulak explained that this route is not viable at this stage.

Supplemental appropriations must come from declared savings, which only happen when previously approved projects are discontinued. Because the City is still in the first quarter of the fiscal year, Tumulak noted it would be highly premature to declare savings now without disrupting essential public services.

For now, the Charter Day bonus remains on hold. Tumulak appealed for understanding from city employees, noting that officials might revisit granting financial incentives only after the COA deficiencies are cleared and the city's financial standing improves. / CAV