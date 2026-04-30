Cebu City sets new limit: Only 1,013 jeepneys allowed on 40 routes

New map for Cebu

The plan, known as the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), was proposed by Councilor Winston Pepito. It organizes the city’s transport into 40 specific routes:

39 "Class 2" Routes: These are the city’s backbone, connecting neighborhoods to hospitals, schools, and malls.

1 "Class 3" Route: A special feeder service designed to connect different areas.

The goal is to stop "route duplication," which is when too many jeepneys from different lines crowd the same streets. Officials say this overlap is a major cause of Cebu’s traffic jams.

By the numbers: The hard cap

The new law is very specific about how many vehicles can be on the road. The city has set a hard limit of 1,013 authorized units.

663 units will stay on existing routes.

350 units will be assigned to new routes to help people in areas that don't have enough transport yet.

While the city promises the process will be fair, there is a catch. Many believe there are currently far more drivers than there are available slots. Since the plan follows national rules rather than local ones, there is currently no city money set aside to help drivers who don't get one of the 1,013 legal seats.

Making way for the BRT

The timing of this change is no accident. The LPTRP is designed to make sure jeepneys don't compete with the new CBRT buses. Instead, jeepneys will act as "feeders," bringing passengers to the main bus lines.

Under these rules, a franchise is no longer a permanent right. Operators must now join cooperatives and follow strict rules. If they break traffic laws or fail to serve the public, the city can recommend that their license be canceled.

What this means to you

The ordinance is now moving toward a final vote in the City Council. If it passes, the familiar "spaghetti" of overlapping jeepney routes will slowly disappear, replaced by a strict 40-route grid between now and 2028.

For commuters, this should mean a more organized way to travel. However, the real test will be whether 1,013 jeepneys are enough to carry everyone—and what will happen to the veteran drivers who have kept the city moving for decades.