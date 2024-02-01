Cebu City shooting range catches fire; damage placed at P2.4 million

THE fire that struck the shooting range of Armscor Shooting Center Incorporated at 101 Centro Maximo Building, Dionisio Jakosalem Street, Barangay Cogon Ramos, Cebu City at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, inflicted damage worth P2.4 million.

The Cebu City Fire Department sounded the first fire alarm at 11:04 a.m. and second alarm at 11:06 a.m.

Fire Officer 3 Fulbert Navarro, investigator of the Cebu City Fire Office, reported that the fire was placed under control at 11:32 a.m. and at 11:43 a.m. it was completely extinguished.

According to FO3 Navarro, somebody fired a weapon at the firing range on the building's side before the event.

However, they were still unable to assign blame for the fire, which also damaged the warehouse on the building's second floor.

"Initially ang report nila didto ra sa sulod sa shooting range mismo. Ato pa ning tan-awon didto kay dili pata kasulti unsay cause ana," Navarro said.

(In their initial report, the fire was only inside the shooting range. Since we are still unsure of the cause, we still need to check the area).

Navarro acknowledged that they entered the building with caution since guns and ammunition were present, putting their safety in jeopardy.

The firefighters wore breathing apparatus because of the dense smoke inside the firing range. (AYB, TPT)