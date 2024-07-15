Cebu City SK to get P1M assistance

THE Cebu City Government will be providing P1 million in assistance to each of the 80 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in the city, said Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

In an announcement made on July 13 during a training for SK officials on media and information literacy, Garcia said the funds will be used by the SKs to organize summer leagues for the youth.

"Daghan kaayo niduol nako ug nangayo og tabang sa ilang mga liga, nga ila kunong i-charge sa City-sponsored account sa Cebu City Government. I said ayaw namo’g hunahunaa pa kay ako nang i-release ang inyohang P1 million," Garcia told the SK officials.

He said the assistance, which comes from the city's General Fund, will be released right after the conclusion of the Palarong Pambansa this Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Garcia emphasized the importance of the media and information literacy training, explaining that in this digital age, the internet and social media have become the primary sources of news and information for the youth.

"For news and information, our primary source is really the internet or social media. That's why this topic is very critical and essential because of new technology," he said.

The acting mayor also addressed a recent "unfair write-up" that claimed the City lacked billeting quarters for the Palarong Pambansa without considering the City's efforts.

"Nakakita man gud ko nga grabe ang preparations sa Cebu City Government sa atong mga billeting areas so that our guests really feel at home, so that we will feel that they are really provided for by the City Government,” Garcia said.

He urged the media to be fair and provide the right information, including the side of the Cebu City Government, instead of just focusing on the negative.

"That’s why I told the media ‘please be fair, please give the right information, including the side of the Cebu City Government, ayaw lang pirme ipakita ang bati, ipakita sad ang nindot nga unsay nabuhat sa Cebu City Government’," he added. (Rachel Gabiola, NWSSU intern)