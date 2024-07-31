Cebu City spends over P46M on meals, venues

OVER P46 million was spent by the Cebu City Government to purchase meals and pay for venues for the different department’s programs in the first half of the year.

The P46,830,410, which includes light and heavy snacks, food packs, buffets, and venues, is part of the P25 billion total budget for 2024.

Data from the official website of Cebu City showed that the biggest expenditure on food and venue was a request by the Local School Board (LSB) for the Central Visayas Regional Athletes Association (Cviraa) officiating officials. This event, held from May 2 to 10 at the Department of Education-Ecotech Center, cost the city P12 million.

It included meals and accommodation for 1,000 people over eight days, with a buffet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus morning and afternoon snacks, as well as dormitory lodging. This information was gathered by SunStar Cebu from the bidding results for goods and services published on the city’s official website.

For each day, a person was budgeted P300 for the dormitory stay, P200 for breakfast, P400 for lunch and dinner, and P100 for every snack, which totaled P1,500 a day and P12,000 for eight days, the data showed.

Cebu City was the host of the Cviraa from May 4 to 9, 2024.

The second biggest expenditure was LSB’s request for food for the Palarong Pambansa’s working committee’s billeting quarters. It cost the City P11,172,000, the data showed.

This amount already included three meals and two snacks for 1,000 people for 14 days. Each unit cost P798. The supplier was Cebu Best Value Trading Corp.

Cebu City was the host for the Palaro, which was held from July 9 to 16.

The third biggest budget allocation was for the procurement of food and refreshments during Cviraa for 1,035 people, which cost P5,130,000. This was requested by the LSB.

With a lone supplier of Lourdes Food Products and Catering Services, they distributed a complete meal set, snacks, and refreshments to Zapatera Elementary School for eight consecutive days.

SunStar Cebu tried to contact Kimberly Esmeña, Cebu City Local School Board head, for a comment but could not be reached as of the press deadline.

Aside from the requests for food for the Cviraa and Palaro from the LSB, another request for food came from the Commission for the Welfare and Protection for Children which cost the City P985,800.

It includes 6,200 pack meals for Cebu City Employees’ Family Day and the supplier was Cebu Best Value Trading Corp.

For the first six months, the City Government had 49 transactions of food and venues, so far.

In the 2023 audit report, the Commission on Audit flagged Cebu City for its several “unnecessary” expenditures which include the provision of meals and snacks by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office outside of the operational time period/program schedule amounting to P880,480 and provision of lunch for an evening event. / with Grezel Balbutin, VSU Intern