Cebu City starts cash payout for 3,000 families affected by 'Tino'

THE Cebu City Government began releasing the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance to families affected by Typhoon Tino, with payouts simultaneously conducted on December 12, 2025, across multiple barangays.

The Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) is leading the citywide distribution, which covers more than 60 barangays and over 3,000 affected households in Cebu City alone.

The assistance forms part of the city’s continuing efforts to help residents recover from the severe damage left by the typhoon earlier this month on November 4.

The local payout coincides with a wider regional distribution spearheaded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). According to the agency, around 24,000 families across eight heavily affected areas in Cebu Province are scheduled to receive ECT financial aid from December 11 to 13.

Beneficiary areas include Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Danao City, and the municipalities of Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Balamban.

Each qualified family under the DSWD-led regional rollout will receive P10,125, sourced from the P173 million allocation intended to help cover food, basic necessities, minor shelter repairs, medicines, and other urgent post-disaster needs.

For Cebu City’s own ECT distribution, the amount varies based on the extent of damage to households: families with partially damaged homes will receive P5,000, while those whose houses were totally damaged will receive P10,000.

The distribution was conducted at the Banilad gym, Cremdec Taptap,and Labangon gym.

The amount is meant to serve as immediate short-term assistance as ongoing assessments continue for additional long-term support.

DSWS personnel have been deployed to designated payout venues across the city to manage verification, crowd flow, and the smooth facilitation of the financial assistance. Barangay officials are also assisting in ensuring that beneficiaries arrive according to their assigned schedules.

Barangays included in today’s payout are Apas, Busay, Banilad, Lahug, Binaliw, Budlaan, Bacayan, Pit-os, Pulangbato, San Jose, Talamban, Capitol Site, Carreta, Kasambagan, Adlaon, Tagbao, Guba, Sirao, Taptap, Tabunan, Agsungot, Mabini, Cambinocot, Paril, Lusaran, Babag, Pung-ol, Sinsin, Sudlon 1, Sudlon 2, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Toong, Pamutan, Buhisan, Calamba, Labangon, Punta, Sambag 1, Sambag 2, Tisa, Sapangdaku, Kalunasan, Bulacao, Poblacion Pardo, Quiot, San Antonio, Mabolo, Hipodromo, Mambaling, Duljo, Fatima, Guadalupe, Zapatera, Tinago, Lorega, Cogon Ramos, and Pahina Central.

City Hall emphasized that the ECT program aims to provide immediate relief to families whose homes, livelihoods, and daily routines were disrupted by Typhoon Tino. The city government is also coordinating closely with barangay captains to ensure that no qualified household is left out of the distribution.

Residents are reminded to bring valid identification for verification and to follow their assigned schedules to avoid long queues and delays. Further updates will be released through official Cebu City Government information channels as the payout continues in the coming days. (CAV)