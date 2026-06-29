Cebu City steps up ASF prevention after Negros Occidental outbreak

IN RESPONSE to the continuing threat of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Cebu City Government has directed the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) to intensify and strengthen all ASF prevention, surveillance, and monitoring efforts across the city.

This comes following the confirmed outbreak in Negros Occidental.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro recently issued Executive Order 36 on June 26, imposing stricter and broader controls.

This directive includes a 45-day restriction on livestock vehicles passing through affected areas, enhanced inspection at ports, and tighter monitoring of the movement of live hogs and pork products.

The province has also intensified farm biosecurity measures to protect Cebu’s estimated P20-billion hog industry and maintain its zero active ASF case status.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival announced during a press conference on Monday, June 29, that the DVMF has received the directive and will undertake five key preventive measures aimed at protecting the swine industry, ensuring food security, and safeguarding the local economy.

The first measure involves enhancing surveillance and monitoring in both backyard and commercial swine farms to promptly detect any signs or symptoms of possible ASF infections.

The city will also tighten biosecurity assessments and conduct sustained information and education campaigns to ensure that hog raisers, farm workers, and other stakeholders strictly comply with disease prevention and control protocols.

Achival also ordered the Department of Agriculture, barangay officials, food authorities, and other concerned agencies to coordinate closely with the Provincial Veterinarian Office to monitor, regulate, and enforce controls on the movement of livestock, including pigs, pork products, and poultry, along with other agricultural commodities entering Cebu City.

The directive also calls for regular inspections of slaughterhouses, public markets, meat establishments, and other facilities involved in handling and selling pork and other meat products to ensure compliance with veterinary, sanitary, and food safety regulations.

Authorities are likewise instructed to investigate and report any suspected ASF cases and implement the appropriate containment, control, and response measures in accordance with existing national and local protocols.

The DVMF is also required to submit regular reports and recommendations to the Office of the City Mayor regarding the city’s ASF preparedness and response efforts.

Archival emphasized that the DVMF must treat the directive with utmost urgency and ensure strict implementation of all necessary measures to prevent the entry and spread of ASF in Cebu City. (Mi Kizziah Reeve A. Tantog, UP Cebu Intern)