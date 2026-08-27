Cebu City steps up meat checks, ASF controls

VETERINARY inspectors in Cebu City condemned 1.1 tons of meat and animal products in July and confiscated another 711.8 kilograms for violations as the City Government stepped up food safety enforcement and preparations against animal diseases such as African swine fever (ASF).

The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) said 1,151.75 kilograms of meat and animal products were condemned during the month. Of the total, 593 kilograms were rejected during ante-mortem inspection, which checks animals before slaughter, while 558.75 kilograms were condemned during post-mortem inspection after slaughter.

Another 711.755 kilograms of meat products were confiscated because of violations that included improper handling and the absence of required inspection or documentation.

The figures show the scale of the City’s meat inspection work as thousands of animals pass through slaughterhouses and processing facilities before reaching consumers.

Inspections cover hogs and chickens

In July alone, the DVMF inspected 11,371 hogs and 139,209 chickens processed through registered private slaughterhouses and facilities accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service.

Meat inspection is intended to prevent products that are diseased, contaminated or improperly handled from entering the market. Ante-mortem checks look for signs that an animal may be unfit for slaughter, while post-mortem inspection examines the carcass and other animal parts for conditions that may make them unsafe for consumption.

The DVMF issued two citation tickets and three stern warnings in connection with its meat inspection operations.

It also met with meat sellers, chicken vendors, private slaughterhouse operators and other industry stakeholders to reinforce requirements on meat handling, storage, sanitation, inspection and documentation.

The enforcement work was accompanied by seminars for private slaughterhouse butchers on hygienic slaughtering, proper carcass handling and the humane treatment of animals before slaughter.

Border controls focus on ASF

The City is also preparing stronger controls against ASF, a viral disease that affects pigs and can cause severe losses in hog populations.

The DVMF coordinated with the Bureau of Animal Industry Quarantine Office 7 and the Cebu Port Authority on measures intended to prevent ASF from entering or spreading through the movement of live pigs and pork products.

Information and biosecurity campaigns were conducted in several barangays, including Inayawan, Quiot and Cogon Pardo, as well as in rural mountain communities.

Biosecurity measures are meant to reduce the risk of disease being carried between farms, animals and communities through people, vehicles, equipment or animal products.

Vaccination activities were also intensified in barangays and areas considered at higher risk.

Veterinary services extend beyond food inspection

The DVMF continued its regular animal health programs while carrying out meat and disease-control operations.

Its animal clinic served 407 clients in July, providing complete blood count examinations, check-ups, dental services and treatment for special cases.

Home-service teams reached 135 animals, 95 dogs and 40 cats, for registration and vaccination services requested by barangays.

Under the catch-neuter-vaccinate-release program, the city recorded 117 animals serviced in 2026, including 103 dogs and 14 cats.

The rabies control program recorded 2,184 animal vaccinations in July. It also carried out 451 castrations, 496 spay procedures, 563 deworming services, 563 mange treatments, 563 wound treatments and 619 vitamin administrations.

The DVMF also investigated six animal welfare complaints involving alleged neglect, maltreatment and stray animals.

Personnel conducted site visits, interviewed people involved and gathered evidence with barangay public safety officers. One case resulted in a citation ticket that was settled through a P5,000 payment. Investigators found no confirmed violations in the remaining cases.

Fish, other marine products also undergo inspections

Food safety enforcement also covered fish and other marine products.

The DVMF’s Fishery Division inspected about 2.2 million kilograms of fish and marine products in July, along with 73,374 containers or boxes.

It re-inspected another 254,435.5 kilograms of products in public markets and supermarkets and monitored 137 fish vendors.

The division collected an estimated P146,748 in regulatory service fees during the month.

It also conducted market denial operations at the South Road Properties with the Maritime Police and the Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission. Information campaigns on fishery ordinances were held alongside consultations with vendors and other industry participants, including consignors, brokers, suppliers and transporters.

Across its operations, the DVMF reported estimated collections of P2.45 million in July. This brought collections from January to July 2026 to about P16.83 million.

The Registration and Licensing Section accounted for P107,050 of the July total, including P76,050 in registration and licensing fees and P31,000 in penalties.

The City said the inspection, disease-control, animal welfare and veterinary programs form part of its continuing effort to protect residents and animals while maintaining access to veterinary services under its Smart, Sustainable and Inclusive Cebu 2035 agenda. / CAV