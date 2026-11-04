Cebu City still flood-proofing a year after Tino

A YEAR after typhoon Tino brought deadly flooding to Cebu City, upgrades to flood warning systems and plans for a dedicated evacuation facility remain unfinished, while housing reconstruction is only 60 to 70 percent complete.

Mayor Nestor Archival acknowledged on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, that the City was still addressing weaknesses exposed by the disaster, particularly in flood monitoring, emergency response and evacuation facilities.

“We cannot say that there is a perfect or 100 percent way to prepare. What we are trying to do is identify what we experienced during previous typhoons and find ways to improve,” he said.

Archival said the City was pursuing additional emergency equipment, better training for disaster response personnel and improved early warning systems.

Flood warning upgrades

The City is coordinating with neighboring local governments, including Liloan and Mandaue City, to install river-monitoring sensors that could detect rising water levels and provide earlier warnings to flood-prone communities.

Archival cited the flooding in Barangay Bacayan during Tino on Nov. 4, 2025, as an example of the need for faster detection and evacuation.

The system is intended to give authorities more time to warn residents and deploy emergency teams before floodwaters reach dangerous levels.

However, Archival did not specify when the sensors would become operational or how much the system would cost.

Evacuation facility

The City is also considering building a dedicated evacuation center and temporary holding facility to accommodate residents displaced by typhoons, fires and other emergencies.

Archival said displaced families are often housed in public schools, disrupting classes.

The proposed facility would provide temporary shelter, storage for relief supplies and emergency equipment and backup power through generators or solar panels.

However, the project has no identified site, announced budget or construction timetable.

Housing recovery lags

While Archival estimated livelihood recovery among Tino-affected residents at 95 percent, housing reconstruction was only 60 to 70 percent complete.

He said some families had received lots but had yet to build their homes.

The mayor did not specify how many households remained without permanent housing or explain the basis for the recovery estimates.

He said the City had completed distributing assistance intended for Tino-affected residents but continued to monitor other groups needing support.

Early evacuation

Archival also stressed the importance of evacuating before floodwaters rise, saying some residents refuse to leave their homes until conditions become dangerous.

He urged residents near rivers, coastlines and other high-risk areas to heed evacuation warnings.

As the City marked Tino’s first anniversary, Archival remembered those who died and thanked rescuers, government personnel and neighboring local governments that assisted affected communities.

He said Cebu City would continue strengthening its disaster preparedness through improved equipment, training and coordination.

A year after Tino, the City’s challenge remains turning those plans into operational warning systems, adequate evacuation facilities and completed housing rehabilitation before another major storm strikes. / CAV