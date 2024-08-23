‘Cebu City still struggles with waste segregation’

IMPROPER waste segregation remains a problem in Cebu City, the head of the Department of Public Services (DPS) admitted during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

Despite City Ordinance 2031 mandating a strict implementation of “no segregation, no collection” policy, Acting DPS head John Paul Gelasque full enforcement of waste segregation is challenging, as residents are often resistant to change.

The DPS personnel, he said, continue to collect improperly segregated waste dumped on sidewalks to prevent it from becoming an “eyesore.”

Gelasque attended the session at the council’s request to report on the state of garbage collection in the city.

From January to June this year, a total of 104,009.58 tons of garbage were collected, according to Gelasque.

This is a slight decrease from the 104,281 tons collected during the same period in 2023.

Of the total waste collected, barangays contributed 49,113.53 tons. The DPS collected 13,658.59 tons, and 41,237.46 tons were handled by a private hauler.

Breakdown

The monthly breakdown for 2024 is as follows: January with 18,677.73 tons of collected garbage; February, 16,966.33 tons; March, 16,410.71 tons; April, 16,584.26 tons; May, 17,315.96 tons; and June, 18,054.59 tons.

Gelasque said that all collected waste is disposed of at the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill.

Gelasque said reducing waste would decrease the city’s budget for landfill disposal.

The DPS incurred a total expenditure of P199,423,813.50 for hauling and tipping fees for the period of January to June this year.

When asked about the public’s adherence to waste segregation, Gelasque admitted that the implementation is lacking.

The DPS acting chief said there is a need for the Commission on Solid Waste Management and environmental enforcers to collaborate closely with barangays to improve segregation efforts.

City Ordinance 2031 requires residents and establishments to segregate their waste into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, reusable/recyclable, hazardous, and bulky wastes.

It sets different collection schedules for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

The ordinance also imposes P1,000 to P5,000 or imprisonment of one to six months for violators who fail to properly segregate their waste.

Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, requires barangays to segregate garbage and build materials recovery facilities. / JPS