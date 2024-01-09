Cebu City street sweeper shot dead in Bulacao

A STREET sweeper assigned with the Department of Public Services of the Cebu City Government died after being shot around 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 9, 2024, along N. Bacalso Avenue, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Ronnie Abregondo, 57, married, from Sitio Cabangcalan 1, Barangay Bulacao.

Abregondo was riding an e-trike on his way to duty when he was shot by the motorcycle-riding assailants, according to the findings of the inquiry done at the Inayawan Police Station.

After shooting Abregondo three times in the body, one of the assailants got off the motorcycle and shot Abregondo twice more in the head to finish him off.

The police received information that the victim became unruly when he got drunk, which may have caused someone to become resentful of him.

The police will review the CCTV footage in the area for the possible identification of the perpetrators. (GPL, TPT)