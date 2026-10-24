Cebu City struggles to relocate families year after typhoon Tino

NEARLY a year after typhoon Tino devastated communities along rivers and waterways, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival said the City is still working to relocate families living in danger zones, with the lack of suitable land and delays in housing projects complicating efforts to enforce the three-meter river easement.

Archival said many of the families hardest hit by the Nov. 4, 2025 disaster have been transferred to relocation areas, including in Barangay Pit-os. However, other residents remain difficult to move because the City has yet to provide them with alternative housing.

“My point is, if we remove them, what will we give them?” Archival said in an interview, referring to families who must leave areas covered by the easement.

Housing challenges

Archival said the City needs to ensure that residents have somewhere to go before it can fully implement the clearing of structures along rivers and creeks.

One option being considered is a medium-rise building on a property measuring more than one hectare in Pit-os, which Archival said was still action by the City Council. The proposed development would provide housing for affected residents, particularly those living along waterways who need to be transferred to safer locations.

Archival said the City has funds for the project, but the availability of money alone would not be enough without the necessary land and arrangements for construction.

He said the City is looking at working with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) to help develop the property. The mayor did not give a definite timeline for the proposed housing project.

No-build zones

Archival acknowledged that some residents have continued building structures in areas designated as no-build zones, prompting the City to verify the identities and circumstances of those occupying the affected properties.

He said the City has yet to extend certain assistance to some occupants while officials check whether they were among the families affected by the disaster or whether the occupants have changed. This verification is part of the challenge facing the City as it seeks to enforce restrictions in danger-prone areas while addressing the housing needs of displaced residents.

The three-meter easement requirement has also become contentious, Archival said, particularly when structures are large and owners resist being required to clear the affected portions of their properties. For smaller households, he said, the more immediate problem is finding somewhere to relocate them.

Project defects

Mayor Archival also raised concerns about another housing project in Barangay Lorega-San Miguel, saying he has yet to receive a report on its construction.

Initial information indicated that the project had problems with construction standards, prompting questions on whether the deficiencies could be corrected or if work should be discontinued. He wanted engineers to determine the cost of rectifying the reported defects before deciding how to proceed.

Archival said the City needs to establish if the project can still be completed safely and properly, given the potential additional expense of correcting the deficiencies.

Typhoon Tino brought severe flooding and landslides to Cebu City, with Barangay Bacayan among the hardest-hit communities. Floodwaters along the Butuanon River swept through residential areas, damaged homes and vehicles, and forced families to evacuate.

The disaster prompted Archival to order a review of existing flood-control projects in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) following reports of damaged river protection structures and widespread flooding.

In the weeks after the typhoon, the City directed barangay officials to identify potential relocation sites for displaced families as some evacuees continued staying in schools and temporary shelters. The city also explored land acquisition and housing assistance to help families leave danger-prone areas permanently.

In August, SunStar Cebu reported that 29 families displaced by Tino were still staying in two evacuation centers in Pit-os while awaiting permanent housing arrangements and promised construction materials.

As the first anniversary of the disaster approaches, Archival said relocation remains one of the City’s biggest challenges because authorities must secure suitable land and housing before clearing families from danger zones. Without sufficient relocation sites and housing projects that can be completed to the required standards, the clearing of danger zones will remain difficult to fully implement. / CAV