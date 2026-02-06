Cebu City stuck in limbo over delayed landfill probe

THE Cebu City Government is still waiting for the Department of Environment and Natural Resource’s (DENR) findings on the deadly Binaliw landfill collapse nearly a month after the tragedy. Officials said the delay leaves the City without a clear plan for its growing waste problem.

No timeline yet

Mayor Nestor Archival said on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, that the DENR is still investigating the incident. While investigators have visited City Hall, they have not set a deadline for the results.

The trash slide happened on Jan. 8 at the Prime Integrated Waste Solutions facility in Binaliw, killing 36 people.

Archival asked the team to speed up the process. However, he was told their only order was to finish "as soon as possible."

“They did not give any timeline. The instruction was simply to do it as fast as possible,” Archival said.

Waste disposal woes

Councilor Dave Tumulak, head of the city's disaster council, said the lack of answers puts the City in a difficult position. The Binaliw landfill remains closed, and the city’s emergency deal to dump trash at the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion ends in March.

“There was no clear feedback from Prime Waste, and from DENR, there was also none — no investigation results, no concrete recommendations,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

He worries about what will happen when the current agreement expires.

“As of now, what was given to us by Asian is only until March. After that, what’s next? I am really concerned about our solid waste,” he said.

Risks and costs

Hauling garbage to distant places like Aloguinsan is expensive and causes other problems. Tumulak listed high fuel costs, traffic, and bad smells as major issues. He warned that this situation could become a health crisis if not solved soon.

“This is a long and exhausting process. If we are not careful, this will create another disaster, this time a health issue,” Tumulak said.

Political challenges

Tumulak also noted that while recycling helps, enforcing strict rules on separating trash is hard. He explained that local politics makes it difficult for barangay officials to penalize residents, especially with barangay and youth council elections coming up in November.

“This is where politics comes in. If barangay captains strictly implement segregation, some residents may retaliate during elections,” Tumulak said.

Mayor Archival clarified that only the DENR can decide if the Binaliw landfill will reopen.

“That decision is not ours. It is DENR that regulates whether Binaliw can reopen or not,” he said.

Without a clear decision from the national agency, officials warn the city will be stuck using short-term fixes instead of finding a permanent solution. / CAV