Cebu City studies merging local 911 with national hub

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a review of the City’s 911 emergency hotline, citing potential savings that could fund upgrades to police mobility, including electric patrol vehicles.

Speaking at the 4th Quarter City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) meeting held at the Legislative Building, Archival said the City currently spends between P1 million and P2 million per month on its local 911 system, roughly P12 million annually.

By contrast, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) offers a Unified 911 system at no cost to local governments.

“Right now, the City is paying up to P2 million each month for a service that DILG provides for free,” Archival said.

He instructed the secretariat to coordinate with DILG 7 Director Leocadio Trovela and other agencies to explore the feasibility of integrating the City’s system with the national hub.

The move could allow the City Government to redirect funds toward other priorities, such as purchasing 25 electric patrol cars and 25 motorcycles.

An initial allocation of P12 million may come from the disaster fund, signaling Cebu City’s push toward modern and eco-friendly police operations.

The DILG Unified 911 hub, launched in the Visayas on Oct. 25, 2025, consolidates emergency response services, police, fire, medical and disaster assistance under a single, coordinated network.

The Visayas Regional Command Center, located at PLDT Osmeña Blvd. office in Cebu City, serves as the central coordination point for all emergencies in Central Visayas.

Cebu City was the first in the Visayas to establish its own 911 Emergency Command Center, which has been operational since Sept. 30, 2024, under the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The potential integration with the DILG system would link the City’s local service to the broader national network, ensuring faster and more coordinated responses. / CAV