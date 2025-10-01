Cebu City sustains minor quake damage; 5 injured, CCMC partly reopened

CEBU City reported only minor damage from Tuesday night’s (September 30, 2025) magnitude 6.9 earthquake, with five people injured but none in serious condition, Mayor Nestor Archival said on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Archival, in a morning press conference, said the most severe damage was recorded in Bogo City, the epicenter of the quake.

In Cebu City, portions of the ceiling at the City Hall legislative building collapsed, while several schools are being inspected for possible structural issues.

Archival acknowledged that the City Government lacks enough engineers to conduct immediate structural integrity checks.

He said volunteer engineers are now being tapped to assist, with a meeting held Wednesday to ensure inspections follow safety standards.

At the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), hospital operations have partially resumed after clearance was given for the use of the first floor.

Upper floors remain closed pending further assessments. (EHP)