Cebu City tightens mendicancy rules

PLANNING to go caroling in Cebu City this holiday season? Ensure you secure the required permits, or you may face penalties.

Lucelle Mercado, chairperson of the City’s anti-mendicancy board, said Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, that carolers can get their permits from the Office of the Mayor through the Business Process Licensing Office (BPLO).

Cebu City’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance prohibits street caroling and other forms of begging in the city.

The ordinance enforces a P1,000 fine and up to five days of imprisonment, or eight hours of community service, for violators, with the court deciding which penalty to impose.

Street carolers and beggars are prohibited from roaming the city or singing in front of private vehicles and public transport at intersections.

The ordinance’s goal is to reduce mendicancy in Cebu City and to help the needy become self-reliant.

Free permit

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a press conference that acquiring permits will be easy and accessible, and it will be free of charge.

He said he will discuss with the anti-mendicancy board and BPLO to consider making permits available online.

Garcia noted that the free permit is for monitoring purposes to prevent abuse.

“As of now, since it is already Christmas season, a lot of mendicants will go out on the streets since they are seasonal. I urge the residents of Cebu City to minimize giving to mendicants,” he said in Cebuano.

“Walay mangayo kung walay muhatag (No one begs if nobody gives),” said Garcia.

Restrictions and penalties

Raquel Arce, the City Transportation Office (CCTO) head, explained that the permit defines where caroling is restricted.

She said a permit will not be given to an individual who plans to go caroling in public vehicles.

Arce added that house-to-house caroling is only allowed during specific hours, with caroling prohibited from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Naay conditions kung asa ang pwede, unsa orasa, puros ipahimutang in a proper place (There are conditions on where it is allowed, what time, all of it should be done in a proper place),” said Arce.

Arce advised jeepney drivers to report carolers on board to the nearest traffic enforcer for apprehension.

“We need cooperation from everyone, wala mi mahimo kung kami ra (we can do nothing if we are doing it alone),” she said.

Risks

Gladys Gay Vaño, executive director of the City Anti-Mendicancy Office, stated that street carolers pose risks to motorists.

She explained that giving to mendicants can lead to traffic congestion and poses risks to both the giver and the mendicant.

Vaño noted that when someone gives, mendicants may gather around, potentially causing traffic congestion.

Aside from traffic congestion, Vaño said that there is also a risk to the environment.

Vaño said that when given food packs, mendicants sometimes discard them, as they are accustomed to specific viands like bihon.

“During Christmas season, daghan kaayog packed meals nga naa pay sulod. Naa pay apple nga usa ka kitkit ra labay dayon. Para nila abunda kaayo ang pagkaon (there are a lot of packed meals that still have food in it. An apple bitten once is thrown into the garbage. For them, food is abundant),” she said.

Vaño expressed concern about the efforts of nongovernment agencies that aim to help those in need.

“Adto nalang mo sa bukid, malipay pa sila ngadto. Ayaw lang gyud diri sa dalan (Give to those who are in the mountain barangays, they would be happy. Just don’t do it here on the streets),” said Vaño. /JPS