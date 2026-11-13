Cebu City to assess arena ceiling after cancellation of Lany concert

THE Cebu City Government will conduct a further technical assessment of a section of SM Seaside Cebu Arena’s ceiling after safety concerns prompted the cancellation of American pop rock band Lany’s concert scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Mayor Nestor Archival said an initial assessment had been conducted by the Office of the Building Official (OBO), Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Bureau of Fire Protection, with further technical evaluation needed to determine the appropriate preventive and corrective measures.

Archival said the City Government was coordinating with arena management to address the safety concerns and ensure that the necessary assessments and corrective measures were undertaken.

In a statement on Friday, Nov. 13, arena management said an overnight inspection involved its engineering team, independent structural consultants and representatives from the three city offices.

The arena said initial assessments showed that the concern was confined to a specific section of its ceiling system and that its main structure remained sound.

Debris

Lead vocalist Paul Klein, in a separate social media statement, said he had been informed that steel debris measuring four feet had fallen from the venue’s roof, raising concerns about the safety of concertgoers, performers and production personnel.

The initial assessment followed the discovery of safety issues involving the venue’s roofing after the band’s soundcheck, according to concert promoter Live Nation Philippines.

Concert canceled

Lany was scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday as part of its Soft World Tour.

Live Nation Philippines initially announced the postponement more than an hour after the show’s scheduled start. The promoter later confirmed the cancellation, citing the same safety concerns.

Klein expressed disappointment, saying he was heading down from his hotel room to leave for the venue when he received news of the incident. He apologized to Cebu fans and said the band hoped to return to the city.

Live Nation Philippines confirmed that all tickets purchased for the canceled Cebu show would be refunded.

Arena management said it would coordinate with SM Tickets and Live Nation Philippines to announce refund procedures and other arrangements through their official channels.

Safety measures

Arena management said accredited third-party specialists were carrying out maintenance and enhancement works on the affected section under OBO supervision to ensure compliance with safety requirements before upcoming events.

As of Friday, arena management had yet to announce when the venue would resume hosting events, pending the completion of maintenance works and compliance requirements.

Lany had performed at the same Cebu venue on Nov. 6 before holding back-to-back shows at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Nov. 7 and 8.

The cancellation of the band’s Cebu concert also followed its earlier decision to call off its Nov. 14 Davao concert due to safety concerns and production issues. / CAV