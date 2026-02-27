Cebu City to build practical solutions to waste problem

This comes after the trash slide at the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City on Jan. 8, 2026, which killed 36 people and injured several others.

“We will bring these lessons home and work with partners to build solutions that are practical, affordable, and good for our people,” he said.

Archival is set to return to Cebu on Feb. 28, after leaving for Japan on Feb. 25.

In a Feb. 27 update from Japan, Archival said the delegation visited facilities that convert waste into electricity, reduce landfill use, and promote environmental protection while maintaining clean and safe communities.

“We are inspired by how cities like Yokohama and Tokyo turn waste into electricity, reduce landfill use, and protect the environment,” Archival said.

The visit forms part of Cebu’s cooperation with ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability under the Asian Circular Cities Declaration, which promotes circular economy practices among Asian cities.

Archival said Cebu can learn key principles from Japan’s system, treating waste as a resource, combining technology with public discipline, investing in clean and socially accepted technologies, and ensuring strong community participation.

“Our goal is simple: cleaner barangays, less landfill cost, and sustainable energy for Cebu,” he said.

Cebu delegation

The Japan visit was led by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who is also exploring suitable WTE technologies for Cebu Province as part of her push for environmentally responsible waste management.

Joining Baricuatro were Archival, Provincial Board Members Stanley Caminero and Kerrie Keanne Shimura, officials from the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), and Fourth District Rep. Sun Shimura.

The delegation toured facilities at the Kanazawa Reclamation Industrial Area, where clustered WTE plants operate under a Green Transformation (GX) framework.

Officials observed advanced exhaust gas treatment systems and monitoring technologies designed to minimize environmental impact.

Representatives from JFE Engineering and Guun also demonstrated heat and energy exchange systems that allow surrounding industries to share power and thermal energy, a model of industrial collaboration aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

According to Cebu Province, the Kanazawa Industrial Area demonstrates how circular economy principles can be integrated into an industrial zone, balancing sustainable energy production with environmental protection.

Baricuatro expressed appreciation for Yokohama’s continued support and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in advancing Cebu’s sustainability goals. / CAV