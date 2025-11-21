Cebu City to crack down on scalpers, dispatchers

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered a crackdown on abusive dispatchers and ticket scalpers at the Cebu Baseport to ensure passenger safety.

Presiding over the 4th Quarter City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) meeting Thursday at the Legislative Building Social Hall, Archival described the situation at the port as “in complete chaos.”

He cited reports of passengers being aggressively “grabbed” by dispatchers, forced into specific taxis or vans, and asked to pay fees above the official meter rates.

“This is a challenge to all of us. We want our people and visitors to feel safe the moment they arrive in the City of Cebu,” Archival said.

Archival directed Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Officer-in-Charge Col. George Ylanan to identify problem areas and enforce stricter regulations.

The City is also planning to draft a new ordinance to prohibit unauthorized dispatchers and set up designated taxi zones to eliminate fixers.

Providing further details on the situation at the port, Councilor Paul Labra, chairman of the City Peace and Order Committee, said these practices have long persisted and continue to affect several passengers.

“Most of the victims are local residents, but some foreigners have also experienced harassment,” Labra said.

He explained that drivers often ignore the taxi meter, demanding additional payments from passengers upon reaching their destination.

Labra noted the fare should be based on the meter, but upon arrival at the passengers’ destination, some drivers ask for extra money. He said they sometimes even threaten passengers, leaving them with no choice but to pay.

“The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has its own police organization, but the pier area is under their jurisdiction. Our plan is to immediately organize a coordination meeting with them to discuss how we can help,” said Labra.

Traffic, taxi drivers

Labra said the City can allow its traffic personnel to assist in enforcing traffic rules and disciplining drivers inside the port if the CPA allows.

He said the city’s goal is to ensure the rules are properly implemented and that passengers can travel safely without fear of harassment or overcharging.

Authorities warned that taxi drivers caught overcharging or intimidating passengers could face serious consequences, including criminal charges, license revocation, and a ban from driving.

Labra said the crackdown will involve coordinated inspections, closer monitoring of ticket sales, and increased police visibility within the pier area.

City Hall hopes these measures will finally end the long-standing disorder at the port and protect passengers from exploitation, ensuring that both locals and visitors enjoy safe and orderly transport at the Cebu Baseport.

The CPA welcomed the mayor’s directive, saying these unlawful practices “have long posed a serious challenge, undermining efforts to provide every passenger with a safe, comfortable, and pleasant travel experience within our ports.” / CAV, EHP