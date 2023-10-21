Cebu City to deploy additional enforcers at south bus terminal

CEBU City’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC) plans to place more enforcers near the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to apprehend bus drivers who illegally load and unload passengers near the terminal.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, an employee of a private school in the city lost his life after he was struck by a passenger minibus outside the CSBT around 6 p.m. The victim was reportedly waiting outside the CSBT for a bus to take him to his hometown of Barili when the incident happened.

Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC chairman, told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Oct. 20, that traffic enforcers will not only manage the traffic flow but will also apprehend operators who create congestion near CSBT for picking up passengers.

Gealon blamed last Tuesday’s accident on the practice of picking up additional passengers outside the terminal, as overloading is not permitted within terminal premises.

“The victim fell as he tried to get inside an already full bus,” he said in Cebuano.

Convergence meeting

Gealon said after the TMC’s meeting with Mayor Michael Rama and the Cebu City Transportation Office on Friday, the mayor directed them to restore order on the roads.

“If it means that we will not let them pass through Barangay Bulacao, instead only through SRP (South Road Properties), and loading and unloading of passengers will just be there as well, we will enforce it,” said Gealon.

Carmen Quijano, head of the CSBT, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that despite the management meeting the demands of bus drivers and operators to improve the situation at the terminal, the practice of illegal loading and unloading outside terminal premises persists.

Quijano said that it’s often minibus drivers who are repeat offenders. She admitted that chasing offenders outside terminal premises only exhaust their manpower.

“What we did ilista nalang gyud ni ilang mga pangan. Ilista gyud then reprimandon” said Quijano, as part of the CSBT’s strategy to respond to illegal unloading.

(What we have done is list down the name of offenders. List and reprimand them.)

She said there are closed-circuit TV cameras in the area but these are down due to the ongoing construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project.

Meanwhile, Quijano asked minibus operators to cooperate with management.

On June 26, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia reminded bus operators and drivers that picking up passengers outside the terminal is not permitted, and those who do not comply may face penalties such as franchise suspension. / RJM