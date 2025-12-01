Cebu City to give P15K to regular, casual employees, 5K to JO staff

CEBU City Hall employees are set to receive their Christmas bonuses this year, with regular and casual workers each getting P15,000, while job order (JO) personnel will receive P5,000.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed during the press conference on Monday, Dec.1, 2025, the bonus amounts but has yet to announce the exact release date. He explained that the proposal still needs approval from the Cebu City Council before the funds can be disbursed.

The City Government employs more than 4,000 personnel, including over 2,000 casual employees and around 1,000 JO staff, all of whom are expected to benefit from the incentive once the council completes its review.

Archival said the schedule for the release of the bonuses will be finalized only after the legislative process is completed, emphasizing that the administration is committed to ensuring employees receive their incentives in time for the holiday season.

Describing the bonus, Archival said it is intended as a token of appreciation rather than a lavish incentive.

The mayor also highlighted that City Hall workers themselves were affected by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu City earlier this year.

He reminded employees that City Hall staff were also affected by the calamity, emphasizing that everyone felt its impact.

No Christmas party

Archival stressed that the City Government must balance celebration with responsibility, especially as many communities continue to recover from the storm. In line with this, he announced that there will be no City Hall-wide Christmas party this year.

Department heads were instructed that any small office gatherings must be simple and modest, reflecting the administration’s stance on prioritizing recovery efforts over extravagant celebrations.

When asked about assistance from the national government for employees affected by calamities, Archival said there has been no official word yet.

He said he had not heard about it yet and that it might still reach their office. If it does, he added, they will receive it and forward it to the intended recipients.

The mayor’s remarks come as Cebu City continues to finalize its year-end budget allocations while ensuring that employees are recognized for their work throughout the year, despite the challenges posed by

natural disasters.

The Christmas bonuses are part of the city’s broader efforts to support its workforce and maintain morale during the holiday season. / CAV