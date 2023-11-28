Cebu City to have first AI workshop livestream studio

CEBU City is set to have its first livestream studio for artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered learning and workplace utilization to educate the public and alleviate concerns about the growth of AI in workplaces.

GoTeam, an outsourcing and technology company based in Cebu, opened on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2023, the Better Together Studio, a live studio that will host 40 livestream workshops a week.

The studio is located on the ground floor of the I1 Building in Cebu I.T. Park, and the public can access the streams for free through YouTube, Facebook Live and other streaming platforms.

GoTeam is scheduled to start streaming in January 2024.

The livestreams will demonstrate the practical utilization of AI in the workplace.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Matt Kespy, founder of GoTeam, said the Go Better Studio will provide the public with information to address the growing uncertainty about AI in the workplace.

Kespy added that the studio will be the first of its kind in Cebu and the Philippines.

The livestreams will also serve as introductory workshops to the products offered by GoTeam that integrate AI in the workplace, such as the Interview Room. This feature conducts initial interviews with an AI avatar and transcribes the questions and answers to prepare for the next step of the interview process—a live interview over Zoom or other online applications.

“We’re going to cut through that and build you a new level of confidence and remove ambiguity because you’ll be empowered to understand how to apply AI in your daily work,” said Kespy.

Statista, an online platform specializing in data gathering and visualization, projected that the market size of AI in the Philippines is expected to reach around $808 million or approximately P44 billion in 2023, with an expected annual growth rate of 20 percent.

Councilor Edgardo Labella II, chairman of the city council’s labor and employment committee, told SunStar Cebu that he is pleased with the development and proud that GoTeam started in Cebu.

Labella mentioned that GoTeam established the studio in Cebu due to the high English proficiency of Cebuanos.

“It goes to show na kita mga Cebuano naa g’yud tay ikabuga sa mga tao (that we Cebuanos indeed have something to be proud of as people),” said Labella.

Labella said the committee will help GoTeam by increasing awareness among the public, which will provide the company with more manpower.

“There are a lot of people that are looking for jobs related to this. They just don’t know where to find them,” said Labella.

In a previous interview with SunStar Cebu, young business leaders said that such advancements in technology are beneficial for improving processes and not for destroying jobs and that the public should not be giving way to fears of an AI takeover.

Franco Soberano, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cebu Landmasters Inc., said AI will never replace human touch and social interactions.