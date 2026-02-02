Cebu City to hold simple, meaningful 89th Charter Day

CEBU City is preparing for a "modest" Charter Day this year, focusing on heartfelt gratitude rather than grand parties. Mayor Nestor Archival announced that the City will prioritize honoring hardworking employees and partners while keeping a very close eye on the budget.

Honoring public service

The City Government has decided to split the celebrations into two separate events to keep things organized and cost-effective.

The first event will take place on February 20 to honor outstanding City Hall workers. A second event, a testimonial dinner for partner institutions and organizations, is scheduled for February 24—the official date of the city's Charter Day.

“What we are doing is simple, recognizing employees who helped ensure the success of city activities," Mayor Archival said. "This does not mean an extravagant or grand celebration."

A gesture of thanks

While some events may be held at venues like hotels, the Mayor clarified that these are symbolic gestures of thanks for the staff’s dedication, not a sign of overspending. The goal is to show appreciation for public service in a way that is respectful of the city's funds.

Updates on employee bonuses

Many city workers are looking forward to the annual Charter Day bonus, but the exact amount is still being decided. The administration is currently checking how much the city has saved in its budget.

“For the bonuses, we are still looking at how much savings we have. Whatever savings are available, that is what we can give,” Archival said.

The city is being extra careful this year to follow all financial rules and requirements from the Commission on Audit. By doing this, they hope to avoid past problems where incentive payments were questioned due to paperwork issues.

“We want to do this the right way,” the mayor added.

Why this matters

Cebu City Charter Day is celebrated every February 24 to honor the day Cebu became a chartered city back in 1937. While the celebrations will be quieter this year, the message remains the same: recognizing the people who keep the city running.

By focusing on "modest" festivities and legal compliance, the city aims to balance the tradition of rewarding its workers with the responsibility of protecting public money. (CAV)