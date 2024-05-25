Cebu City to launch 911 hotline

THE Cebu City Government is eyeing to launch a 911 hotline in June, just in time for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

This would be complemented by a wide installation of a CCTV (closed-circuit television) system around the city to establish a faster disaster response.

The city government has approved the Next Generation Advanced (NGA) 911 project to proceed, allocating a proposed budget of P9 million.

In a press conference on Friday, May 24, 2024, Robert Llagono, Philippines country manager of NGA 911, explained that with the current system in the Philippines, when someone dials 911, the operator starts by asking questions such as the caller’s location.

However, Llagono said with the 911 system that Cebu City will soon have, the location of the caller will be immediately pinpointed the moment the call is received.

The location is currently accessed via wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and soon they will be utilizing fiber with two redundancy circuits.

Llagono added that it will not only pinpoint the location of the caller but also identify the closest responders, noting that in the United States, 90 percent of its calls are answered within 10 seconds.

Llagono said they will be providing Cebu City with redundancies to ensure an uptime guarantee of 99.9 percent.

IP network

He said they will be providing the city with its own Emergency Service IP network.

He said all emergency calls will be coordinated from the national level to City Hall through this network.

This emergency service IP network will have a minimum of three redundancies:

1. Secure fiber, which they will maintain and pay for.

2. An LTE network as a backup.

3. A Starlink network or circuit, which will be installed to ensure that, regardless of what happens to the command center, it will be the last to go down.

Llagono said this setup will allow the communication command center to coordinate rescue efforts and communicate with the national government effectively.

Dax Arcilla, head of the City’s Management Information and Computer Services, said they are preparing the CCTV camera units, hoping that they will be integrated into the 911 emergency call handling system by June.

Arcilla added that they will be collaborating with agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“As soon as we are done with the CCTV cameras, we will integrate them. Then all the commercial establishments and the PNP will make an effort to integrate all the CCTV cameras so that we will be able to investigate and respond (more effectively),” Arcilla said. / AML