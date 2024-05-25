Cebu City to launch 911 hotline in June

THE Cebu City Government is aiming to launch a 911 hotline in June, just in time for the Palarong Pambansa 2024, and it would be complemented by a wide installation of security cameras around the city to establish a faster disaster response.

The City Government has given the green light for the Next Generation Advanced (NGA) 911 to proceed with the project with a P9 million proposed budget.

In a press conference on Friday, May 24, 2024, Robert Llagono, country manager of NGA 911, said with the current system in the Philippines, when one dials 911, the receiver begins by asking questions such as the caller's location.

However, Llagono said with the system 911 Cebu City will soon have, the moment the call is received, it will immediately pinpoint the location of the caller.

Llagono said location is being accessed via wireless fidelity (wifi), saying soon they will be utilizing fiber with two redundancy circuits.

He added that it will not only point to the location of the caller, but also the closest responders, saying in the United State of America, 90 percent of their calls are answered within 10 seconds.

Llagono said they will be providing Cebu City with redundancies to ensure an uptime guarantee of 99.9 percent.

How?

He said they will be providing the city with its own Emergency Service IP network.

He said all emergency calls will be coordinated from the national level to City Hall through this network.

This emergency service IP network will have a minimum of three redundancies:

1. Secure fiber, which they will maintain and pay for.

2. An LTE network as a backup.

3. A Starlink network or circuit, which will be installed to ensure that, regardless of what happens to the command center, it will be the last to go down.

Llagono said this setup will allow the communication command center to coordinate rescue efforts and communicate with the national government effectively.

Asked if the security cameras will be installed by that time in June, Dax Arcilla, Management Information and Computer Services (MICS) head, said they are also working on them, hoping that they will be integrated in the 911 emergency call handling system.

Arcilla added that they will be collaborating with everyone such as the Philippine National Police, saying the system will be operated by the disaster office.

“As soon as we are done with the CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras, integrate that, and then all the commercial establishments also the PNP (Philippine National Police) that they have an effort to integrate all the CCTV cameras so that we will be able to investigate and respond,” Arcilla said. (AML)