Cebu City to launch anti-gambling campaign

CEBU City is set to launch an information campaign in schools and communities to educate residents, particularly minors, about the risks of gambling, said Mayor Nestor Archival.

This was following the approval of a resolution authored by City Councilor Joel Garganera banning all gambling advertisements within the city.

Archival, in a press conference on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, said the initiative emphasizes early education and public awareness as key strategies to address gambling addiction.

He highlighted the role of schools and parents in shaping responsible behavior, noting that children are more receptive to guidance at a young age.

“First, in everything we do, we start at school,” the mayor said, citing previous city campaigns such as anti-smoking programs as examples of successful community-based initiatives.

Ad ban

While acknowledging that enforcement of the ad ban is challenging, particularly online where many platforms operate beyond the city’s jurisdiction, Archival said that public cooperation and understanding will be crucial.

The City plans to combine education, community outreach, and ordinance enforcement to reduce exposure to gambling promotions and protect vulnerable sectors.

The resolution by Garganera on Dec. 16, prohibits all forms of gambling advertisements—including billboards, posters, LED screens, printed materials, online ads, and sponsored events—aiming to curb the social harms associated with gambling and prevent its normalization among youth and low-income households.

Under the resolution, the Business Process and Licensing Office, Cebu City Police Office, and the City Legal Office are directed to monitor, identify and remove prohibited advertisements. / EHP