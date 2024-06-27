Cebu City to offer free veterinary services on Asong Pinoy Day

IN celebration of Asong Pinoy Day 2024, the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries in Cebu City will provide free veterinary services for dogs on June 30, 2024, at the Garden Bloc of Cebu I.T. Park.

The free services will include anti-rabies vaccinations, pet microchipping, vitamin supplementation, and consultations. There will also be a pet adoption display for those interested in adopting a pet.

The event will feature onsite contests such as Best Looking Asong Pinoy 2024, Best Dressed Asong Pinoy, and Asong Next Top Model 2024, showcasing the charm and talent of local dogs.

Residents are encouraged to bring their pets to avail of these services and enjoy the festivities celebrating the beloved Asong Pinoy. (Chamie Grado, UP Tacloban Intern)

