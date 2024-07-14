Cebu City to partner with Moscow on urban development

Cebu City is set to forge a partnership with Moscow, Russia, focusing on transportation, technology, trade, and services.

The agreement, planned for 2024-2027, aims to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between the two cities.

City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, who was part of the delegation that met with Moscow officials, said on Sunday, July 14, 2024, that the city government of Moscow will also provide technical assistance in various areas, including transportation management.

Pesquera said the partnership “will be good for the city.”

The draft agreement outlines cooperation in urban governance and economy; science and entrepreneurship; education; culture, arts, and sports

Key areas of exchange include waste management and modern technologies; smart city concept implementation; public transport development; traffic management systems; healthcare and social protection; environmental protection; e-government services; and city life support system safety.

The partnership also focuses on developing small and medium-sized businesses, public-private partnerships, and the digital economy.

Educational cooperation will involve school partnerships, exchange programs, and joint cultural events. Cultural exchange will cover museum activities, theatrical performances, and library science.

The Cebu City Legal Office has deemed the agreement beneficial, requiring only a City Council resolution to authorize the local chief executive to enter the partnership.

Pesquera noted that the proposal was initially presented to Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month preventive suspension that started last May and will end in November.

Moscow will join Cebu City’s existing network of 20 sister cities worldwide. As Russia’s capital, Moscow is renowned for its unique architecture, including landmarks like Saint Basil’s Cathedral. / JJL